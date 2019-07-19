|
|
India Dupuy
India Gay Dupuy, 79, of Huntington passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home. She retired from Woodlawn Nursing Home.
She is survived by one son, Jeff Walker; three daughters, Sara Bunton, India Boyett and Judy Smith; one brother, George Hill; and two sisters, Faye Ryan and Ava Hill.
She was preceded in death by one son, Curtis Walker.
A family-led celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Times Record on July 20, 2019