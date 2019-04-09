|
|
Inita Chronister
Inita Myrtle Chronister, who resided in Barling, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born June 25, 1937, in Greenwood to the late Dewey H. Inge and Cecial O. (Wilson) Inge. She was 81 years old. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kristy East; and three sisters, Bonnie McKinney, Naomi Campbell and Dorothy Hicks.
Inita was a homemaker and a member of Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Burial will be at Mayberry Cemetery, located in Central City, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, the Rev. Raymond Chronister; a daughter, Rita East and husband Randy of Greenwood; a son, Stephen Chronister and wife Natalie of Barling; one sister, Donna Cole of Lavaca; two brothers, Henry Inge of Van Buren and Marvin Inge of Greenwood; and five grandchildren, Ryan East, Alisha East, Alex Chronister, Cody Chronister and Cameron Chronister.
Pallbearers will be Ryan East, Alex Chronister, Cody Chronister, Cameron Chronister, Kenneth Inge and Jeffery Cole.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2019