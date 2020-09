Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ira's life story with friends and family

Share Ira's life story with friends and family

Ira McKinney

Ira Darrell McKinney, 58, of Fort Smith died Sept. 13, 2020.

Private funeral service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by a daughter, Anesha Taylor-Gates; his mother, Pearl McKinney; three sisters, Edith McKinney, Versa Mendez and Sherillitta Auguillard; a brother, Rodney Simpson; and two grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store