Ira Vinson
Ira Wayne Vinson, 60, of Spiro died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Springhill Baptist Church in Howe with David Davis, Rev. Keith Stewart and Rev. Larry Stacy officiating. Interment will follow at Howe Cemetery in Howe.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia (Peters) Vinson; two daughters, Patricia (Vinson) Jabor and Mandie (Goins) Stewart; two sisters, Donna (Vinson) Maness and Connie (Vinson) Glasco; and seven grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 5, 2019