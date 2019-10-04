Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
(918) 653-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Ira Vinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ira Vinson

Send Flowers
Ira Vinson Obituary
Ira Vinson
Ira Wayne Vinson, 60, of Spiro died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Springhill Baptist Church in Howe with David Davis, Rev. Keith Stewart and Rev. Larry Stacy officiating. Interment will follow at Howe Cemetery in Howe.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia (Peters) Vinson; two daughters, Patricia (Vinson) Jabor and Mandie (Goins) Stewart; two sisters, Donna (Vinson) Maness and Connie (Vinson) Glasco; and seven grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.