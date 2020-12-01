Irene Bernardo
Irene Bernardo, 74, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born March 8, 1946, in Texarkana, Texas.
She was a developer, business owner and the operator of Top of the Line Detailing Supplies. Irene loved dogs, she raised champion show dogs and was also an avid motocross car enthusiast. She was a member of Goddard United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buell and Natalie Phillips; and a brother, Allen Phillips.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, John of the home; a son, Ryan Ross of Greenwood; a sister, Sandra Long of Golden, Colo.; three grandchildren, Katrina Ross, Breanna Ross and Cheyenne Ross; and a great-grandchild, Lance Nanley.
Pallbearers will be Tom McAlister, Bill Hodnett, Peter Lufkin, Mike Lyons, Richard Keel and Bryce Dalke.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Arkansas Chapter, 1200 Walnut St., Suite 2406-08, Rogers, AR 72756.
