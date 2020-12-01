1/1
Irene Bernardo
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Bernardo
Irene Bernardo, 74, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born March 8, 1946, in Texarkana, Texas.
She was a developer, business owner and the operator of Top of the Line Detailing Supplies. Irene loved dogs, she raised champion show dogs and was also an avid motocross car enthusiast. She was a member of Goddard United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buell and Natalie Phillips; and a brother, Allen Phillips.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, John of the home; a son, Ryan Ross of Greenwood; a sister, Sandra Long of Golden, Colo.; three grandchildren, Katrina Ross, Breanna Ross and Cheyenne Ross; and a great-grandchild, Lance Nanley.
Pallbearers will be Tom McAlister, Bill Hodnett, Peter Lufkin, Mike Lyons, Richard Keel and Bryce Dalke.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Arkansas Chapter, 1200 Walnut St., Suite 2406-08, Rogers, AR 72756.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mark Martin
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved