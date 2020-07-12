Or Copy this URL to Share

Irene Doll

Irene Cecelia Doll, 77, of Fort Smith, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 11, 1943, to Lawrence Freschi and Dora Douglas Freschi in St. Louis.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert Doll; a son, Bobby Mulac and wife Candice of Fort Smith; a sister, Mary Pieper of St Louis; and a grandson.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



