Iris Hightower
Iris Hightower, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The daughter of Burdette and Lois (Reed) Bell, she was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Clarion, Iowa.
Iris grew up on a farm near Woolstock, Iowa. She graduated from Woolstock High School and attended National College in Kansas City, Mo. She was later assigned as a Methodist deaconess in northeastern Arkansas, where she met Bedell Hightower, who she later married. She helped found and run Interfaith Community Center in Fort Smith and in her later years provided comfort by volunteering at Peachtree Hospice.
She was preceded in death by five siblings, Don Bell, Leona Gastor, Eleanor Gray, Veta Hartman and Burdette Bell.
She is survived by two children, Roger and Daryl; a daughter-in-law, Lisa; a granddaughter, Sarah and husband Robbie; and a great-grandson, Malcolm.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Wesley United Methodist Church with private interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Curt, Clint and Kip Ledbetter, Jeff Harris, Hoyle Wayne and Brian Hightower.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 2200 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To view her online guestbook, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
