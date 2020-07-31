Irvin Sternberg

Irvin M. Sternberg Jr. passed away July 16, 2020, in Fort Smith, two days before his 99th birthday. He was born July 18, 1921, in Fort Smith to Dr. Irvin M. and Bertha Sterling.

Irvin attended school in Fort Smith and graduated from Fort Smith Senior High in May 1937. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in May 1941. He also spent four-and-a-half years as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

He lived 42 years in the San Francisco Bay Area with his first wife, Jean Fourt Sternberg, who he married in 1942. During this time, he received a master's degree in counseling and earned his license at Marriage and Family Therapists of Northern California, where he served as the president for one year. He retired in March 1986 from the San Mateo County Probation Department in California.

For 26 years, he did a lot of volunteer work. He served with Travelers Aid at San Francisco Airport until moving to Tuscon, Ariz., where he trained and became a docent at Tohono Chul Park, logging more 2,000 volunteer hours and once being named volunteer of the year. Upon moving back to Fort Smith in 1998, he gave tours at Miss Laura's for six years, operated the old restored trolley for 14 years (his very favorite) and issued a monthly newsletter for the United Hebrew Congregation, where he was a member since moving back to Fort Smith.

Traveling was one of Irvin's favorite activities, both in the United States and abroad. Many of his trips and vacations were when he and Jean toured with his best friend Dick Koons and his wife, who Irvin kept in contact with as best friends since the second grade at Peabody Elementary. He and his second wife, Betty also enjoyed touring Alaska, Switzerland and Italy, as well as both coasts and the deep south in this country.

Irvin was predeceased by his parents; three sisters, Leone S. Davidson, Ione S. Ney and Sydney Sternberg; his first wife, Jean Fourt Sternberg; and his second wife, Betty Lehnen Sternberg.

He is survived by two sons, Lawrence M. Sternberg and wife Lauren and their daughter Holly of Cromberg, Calif., and Thomas M. Sternberg and wife Hoa and their two daughters Jennifer and Katrina of Boise, Idaho; a stepson, John "Monie" Lehnen of Fort Smith; and a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Irvin attributed his long life to his happy family life and the way his sons led such productive lives and how they and their wives reared such terrific young women that gave him much pride and joy. Irvin also enjoyed and appreciated the friendship and attention from Monie and his partner Luis "Lucho" Murillo during his declining years.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Fort Smith Trolley Museum, 100 S. Fourth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or United Hebrew Congregation, P.O. Box 8201, Fort Smith, AR 72901; or to any cause of the donor's choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store