Irys Reames Obituary
Irys Reames
Irys Reames, 79, of Paris passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Charleston. She was born Jan. 13, 1941, in Claypool, Ariz., to John and Anona (Shelby) Besner. She was retired and an Avon consultant for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billie Don Reames; and two brothers, Clyde Besner and Shelby Besner.
She is survived by a daughter, Katie Meyer and husband John of Katy, Texas; a son, Clark Reames and wife Wendy of Paris; five grandchildren, Shelby Armstrong, Caleb Ballew, Scott Moore, Jessica Reames and Riley Reames; and six great-grandchildren.
Private memorial service will be held Thursday, May 14 at Roller Funeral Home in Paris. Burial of cremains will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2020
