Isaac Davis

Isaac Montana Irvin Davis, 27, of Heavener died Nov. 19, 2020, in Heavener.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Chapel with burial at Hontubby Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Rachel Davis; and his grandmother, Barbara Collins.



