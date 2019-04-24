Home

Isaac Mendez


1998 - 2019
Isaac Reed Mendez, 20, of Clarksville died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Clarksville.
He is survived by his mother, Laura Sherwood of Clarksville; his father, Issac Mendez of Lamar; two sisters, Madison Sherwood of Clarksville and Regina Mendez of Lamar; and his grandparents, Sara and Alejandro Mendez of Riverside, Calif.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Patterson Springs Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019
