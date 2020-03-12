Home

Isaiah Dumas Jr.

Isaiah Dumas Jr. Obituary
Isaiah Dumas Jr.
Isaiah Solomon Dumas Jr., 21, of Fort Smith died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Little Rock.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Evangel Temple in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Angela Bell and Odell Smith of Fort Smith; two sisters, Ashanti and Mariah Smith, both of Fort Smith; a brother, Omarion Smith of Fort Smith; a stepsister, Elexxis Dumas of Fort Smith; and his grandfather, Allen Bell of Dallas.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 15, 2020
