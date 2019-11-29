|
Isma LeFlore
Isma Lou LeFlore, of Wellington, Kan., formerly of Bokoshe, Okla., was born May 5, 1932, in Milton, Okla., to James and Grace (May) Barnett. She passed away Nov. 27, 2019, in Wichita, Kan., at the age of 87.
Isma graduated as the salutatorian of her 1949 Bokoshe High School class. She was the proud Navy wife of her husband, Jack, faithfully supporting him during his 21 years of service. In that time frame they lived in nine different states and Cuba. She was a member of McCurtain Bible Church, Murry Spur Freewill Baptist Church, Grace Free Will Baptist Church in Broken Arrow, Okla., and Church of Christ in Wellington. She spent decades coordinating children's ministry at church and outreach in the schools, especially with vacation Bible school, Good News Club (a part of Child Evangelism Fellowship) and as a Bible class teacher and song leader. She loved gardening, Scrabble, crossword puzzles, crocheting, quilt making, cooking for a crowd and personal Bible study. Her family was her greatest pride and joy.
Isma was preceded in death by her parents, James Barnett and Grace Barnett; her husband of almost 59 years, Floyd "Jack" E. LeFlore; three brothers, Herschel Barnett, Robert Barnett and Jimmy Barnett; and two sisters, Marla Barnett Rowan and Vera Barnett Woodson.
She is survived by two sons, Floyd LeFlore and wife Pat of Glenpool, Okla., and John LeFlore of Spiro; a sister, Genetta McElhaney of Palermo, Calif.; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Murry Spur Freewill Baptist Church in Spiro with her grandson, Pastor Wes LeFlore, and the Rev. C.L. Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery in Milton, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be James Barnett, Kevin Brians, Xander Holden, Charlie King, Rickey LeFlore, John LeFlore, Jaden Ross and Tim Swinehart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Isma's memory may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship online at www.cefonline.com.
