|
|
|
Issac Godsby
Issac Wayne Godsby, 54, of Mena died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Little Rock.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Bunch Singleton Funeral Home in Broken Bow, Okla. Cremation is under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by two daughters, Jessica Henry and Ashley Imoe, both of Mena; a son, Chanse Godsby of Mena; his mother, Barbara Sanders; seven sisters, Nita Massingal, Brenda Manning, Mandy and Kim Godsby, Lisa Burton, Susan Landon and Corintha; a brother, Kenny Godsby; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 29, 2019