Iva Kirkpatrick
Iva Kirkpatrick
Iva Mae Kirkpatrick, 82, of Sallisaw died Nov. 25, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Rita Fullbright and Pamela Ollis; a son, Scott Kirkpatrick; a sister, Wanda Einhorn; three brothers, Wilburn, Harrell and Ronnie; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
