Iva Kirkpatrick

Iva Mae Kirkpatrick, 82, of Sallisaw died Nov. 25, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Rita Fullbright and Pamela Ollis; a son, Scott Kirkpatrick; a sister, Wanda Einhorn; three brothers, Wilburn, Harrell and Ronnie; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



