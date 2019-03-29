Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ivan Carter Obituary
Ivan Carter
Ivan Daniel Carter Jr., age 21, passed away at his home in Mcalester, Okla., on March 5, 2019 at 21 years young. He was born in Spokane, Wash., on April 3, 1997, to Ivan Dean and Destiny Maraé (Watson) Carter.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
He is survived by two daughters, Elana Faith Carter and Emmalynn Scarlett Via; three sisters, Mariah Ann Maraé Carter of Fort Smith, Makayla Kaylynn Dee Carter of Van Buren and Maya Kylee Jo Carter of Fort Smith; one brother, Isaiah Clay Carter; stepmom, Kayla Suzanne Carter of Fort Smith; grandmother, Gail Stinnett of McAlester; and other friends, family and loved ones.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Sebastian Lake in Hackett.
Condolences may be given online at www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.