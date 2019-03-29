|
|
Ivan Carter
Ivan Daniel Carter Jr., age 21, passed away at his home in Mcalester, Okla., on March 5, 2019 at 21 years young. He was born in Spokane, Wash., on April 3, 1997, to Ivan Dean and Destiny Maraé (Watson) Carter.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
He is survived by two daughters, Elana Faith Carter and Emmalynn Scarlett Via; three sisters, Mariah Ann Maraé Carter of Fort Smith, Makayla Kaylynn Dee Carter of Van Buren and Maya Kylee Jo Carter of Fort Smith; one brother, Isaiah Clay Carter; stepmom, Kayla Suzanne Carter of Fort Smith; grandmother, Gail Stinnett of McAlester; and other friends, family and loved ones.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Sebastian Lake in Hackett.
