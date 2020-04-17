|
|
|
Jace Hamner
Jace Lynn Hamner, 19, of Heavener passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Hodgen.
Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his fiancée, Breanah Koepnick; a daughter, Hadlee Hamner; his mother, Melonie Smittle; his father, Jeff Hamner; a brother, Seth Smittle; two halfsisters, Kyra and Aspen Hamner; three halfbrothers, Tyler, Brayden and Jasper Hamner; and his grandparents, Vickie and Kevin Smittle Sr. and Queta and Frank Hamner.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2020