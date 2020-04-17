Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Jace Hamner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jace Hamner

Send Flowers
Jace Hamner Obituary
Jace Hamner
Jace Lynn Hamner, 19, of Heavener passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Hodgen.
Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his fiancée, Breanah Koepnick; a daughter, Hadlee Hamner; his mother, Melonie Smittle; his father, Jeff Hamner; a brother, Seth Smittle; two halfsisters, Kyra and Aspen Hamner; three halfbrothers, Tyler, Brayden and Jasper Hamner; and his grandparents, Vickie and Kevin Smittle Sr. and Queta and Frank Hamner.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -