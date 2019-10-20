|
|
Jace Lunsford
Jace Ray Lunsford, 23, of Waldron passed away Oct. 13, 2019. He was born April 25, 1996, in Mena to Pacer Lee Lunsford and Bridget Michele Doyle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pacer Lee Lunsford; paternal grandparents, Joyce and Vernon Lunsford; maternal grandmother, Sharon Everingham; and his godmother, Gay Lynn Marshall.
Jace is survived by his mother, Bridget Doyle of Texas; three siblings, Skylar Anne Johnston (Lunsford), Brennan Allen Johnston (Doyle) and Bryce Marshal Johnston (Doyle); and several uncles, aunts, friends and other family.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Johnson Creek Cemetery. Cremation will be under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 21, 2019