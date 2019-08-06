|
|
Jack Almond
Jack David Almond, known to his friends as "J.D." and to his girls as "Papaw," passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Alma. He was born March 25, 1943, in Charleston to the late William B. and Daisy P. Almond. He retired from Schlumberger after 35 years of service. J.D. loved to fish, hunt and play with his girls outside. He was a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Jenny Lind, where he was also a deacon.
He was preceded in death by his son, David K. Almond; two brothers, Earl and Jerry Almond; and a sister, Carolyn Kelly.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty J. Almond of the home; a daughter, Karen McDonald and husband Danny; two granddaughters, Amanda McDonald and husband Alex McFeeters and Sarah Efurd and husband Madison; and three great-granddaughters, Bailey and Presley Efurd and Anabeth McDonald.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Cecil Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019