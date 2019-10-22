Home

Jack Edward Armstrong, 80, of Brent, Okla., died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gans Assembly of God Church with burial at Gans Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his companion, Brenda Timm; two sons, Billy Armstrong of Brent and Jack Armstrong Jr. of Sallisaw; a stepdaughter, Melinda Rhoads of Gans; two stepsons, Chris Bailey of Seattle and Doug Bailey of Muldrow; a sister, Donna Farr of Choctaw, Okla.; two grandchildren; and seven stepgrandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019
