Jack Baker
Jackie "Jack" Edmond Baker, 65, of Fort Smith, passed from this life Nov. 13, 2019, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He was born in Fort Smith on Dec. 6, 1953, to Ed David and Alice Mayberry Baker. Jack was not only a salesman by profession, but a salesman in every aspect of life. He loved to spend time on the lake and travel, having been coast to coast and many points in between. Even though Jack suffered immense back pain, he selflessly put others' needs before his own.
Jack is survived by his wife, Leslie Jones Drummond Baker; his sons, Josh Baker, Brandon Dorsey and Kyle Baker, along with his children Jordan, Kahlan and Kylie Baker; Leslie's children, Clay Williams and his wife Lacy, their children Heidi, Haley and Mason, Jason Williams and his wife Kayla, their children Lane Paul and Ellie Williams, and Judy Dobler and her husband Nick, their children Nolan and Wyatt; his mother, Alice Baker; brothers, David Baker and Degan Baker, as well as his sister, Brenda Burns and her husband Zeke. Jack also leaves behind his four-legged family, Bear, Lizzie and Gracie. He was preceded in death by his father.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Pentecostal Church, 3700 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. The family will greet friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Service is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 17, 2019