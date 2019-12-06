|
|
Jack Bates Jr.
Jack Alvin Bates Jr., 65, of McAlester, Okla., formerly of Talihina, Okla., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at McAlester Regional Health Center. Jack was born Dec. 17, 1953, in Dodge City, Kan., to Jack Alvin Bates Sr. and Irene Elizabeth (Roberts) Bates.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; an aunt, Linda Brannan; and an uncle, Joe Roberts.
He is survived by a sister, Starla Sanford of Spiro; two aunts, Verna Sue Weber of Garden City, Kan., and Geraldine Seedig of Topeka, Kan.; three uncles, Ed Bates and wife Cheryl of Sublette, Kan., Bob Bates of Fort Dodge, Kan., and Bill Brannan; his special friends, David and Tia Sipes and Elden Morgan; and numerous close cousins scattered across the United States.
Burial will be at La Junta Cemetery in La Junta, Colo., at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Chaney-Harkins Funeral Home in McAlester.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 8, 2019