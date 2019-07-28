|
|
Jack Benge
Jack Riddle Benge was born May 8, 1925, in Fort Smith to Jack Walker and Bessie (Larson) Benge and passed away July 26, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 94.
Jack is survived by his wife of 70 years, Katherine (Parker) Benge; two daughters, Debbie Franklin and husband Ken and Carla Stephens; his grandchildren, Jay Franklin and wife Carrie, Jacqui Rigler and husband Darrin, Ryan Franklin and wife Angie, Brookin Stephens and wife Crissy; grandson-in-law Chad Cox; and his great grandchildren, Michayla Franklin, Parker Rigler and wife Maggie, Price Rigler, Logan Franklin, Kohl Franklin, Kaylin Franklin, Payton Rigler, Teegan Franklin, Kaemyn Franklin, Casen Franklin, Emma Stephens, Sam Stephens, Judge Stephens and Olivia Cox.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Bessie Benge, his granddaughter, Katey Stephens Cox, his son-in-law, Malcolm Stephens, and his two brothers, Hoyt and Emmett Benge.
Jack enjoyed camping, boating and fishing. He taught all of the grandchildren how to water ski. He loved the outdoors, but his greatest passion was the love he had for his wife, his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with Neal Perrin officiating. Viewing will be 8 a.m. to noon Monday before the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Ken Franklin, Jay Franklin, Ryan Franklin, Brookin Stephens, Darrin Rigler and Chad Cox.
Published in Times Record on July 29, 2019