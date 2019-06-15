|
Jack Grant
Jack H. Grant, of Spiro, was born April 28, 1932, in Elgin, Ill., to Melvin and Olga (Belaka) Grant and passed away June 13, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 87.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 64 years, Ada (Hutson) Grant; three daughters, Debra Janisch and husband Robert, Dawn Baskette and husband Dale and Dana Clements and husband Michael; three sons, Jack Grant and wife Gina, John Grant and wife Cindy and Jerry Grant and wife Gianna; 13 grandchildren, Anita McCoy, Robert Janisch, Jeff Janisch and Beth, Corey Grant and Jhoan, Nick Grant and Amanda, Colby Grant and Catherine, Grant Baskette and Dara, Nathan Grant and Randa, Micheal Grant and Audrey, Natacha Baskette and Terry, Josh Grant, Breanna Grant and Cierra Grant; 21 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Colton, Cambrie, Dax, Deelan, Mila, Jackson, Asher, Wilder, Henry, Ruth, Jett, Keith, Grant, Ava, Haley, Ellie, Austin, Dallas, Shamprese and Angela; one sister, Bernice Bradley; his best friend, Dale Ulrich; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Olga Grant; his brother, Bobby Grant; and three grandchildren, Jamie Janisch, Kimberly Clements and Christopher Grant.
He was an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War receiving the distinguished metals of a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He retired from Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith and later worked at Golds Gym. Jack enjoyed boxing, hunting and fishing but his favorite hobby was his grandchildren, which he loved dearly.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Spiro with the Revs. John Earnhardt and James Smith officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.
His grandsons will be his pallbearers.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Family with friends visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on June 16, 2019