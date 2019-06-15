Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Spiro, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Grant


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Grant Obituary
Jack Grant
Jack H. Grant, of Spiro, was born April 28, 1932, in Elgin, Ill., to Melvin and Olga (Belaka) Grant and passed away June 13, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 87.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 64 years, Ada (Hutson) Grant; three daughters, Debra Janisch and husband Robert, Dawn Baskette and husband Dale and Dana Clements and husband Michael; three sons, Jack Grant and wife Gina, John Grant and wife Cindy and Jerry Grant and wife Gianna; 13 grandchildren, Anita McCoy, Robert Janisch, Jeff Janisch and Beth, Corey Grant and Jhoan, Nick Grant and Amanda, Colby Grant and Catherine, Grant Baskette and Dara, Nathan Grant and Randa, Micheal Grant and Audrey, Natacha Baskette and Terry, Josh Grant, Breanna Grant and Cierra Grant; 21 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Colton, Cambrie, Dax, Deelan, Mila, Jackson, Asher, Wilder, Henry, Ruth, Jett, Keith, Grant, Ava, Haley, Ellie, Austin, Dallas, Shamprese and Angela; one sister, Bernice Bradley; his best friend, Dale Ulrich; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Olga Grant; his brother, Bobby Grant; and three grandchildren, Jamie Janisch, Kimberly Clements and Christopher Grant.
He was an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War receiving the distinguished metals of a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He retired from Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith and later worked at Golds Gym. Jack enjoyed boxing, hunting and fishing but his favorite hobby was his grandchildren, which he loved dearly.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Spiro with the Revs. John Earnhardt and James Smith officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.
His grandsons will be his pallbearers.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Family with friends visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
To sign Mr. Grant's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now