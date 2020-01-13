Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Jack Harrison


1944 - 2020
Jack Harrison Obituary
Jack Harrison
Jack Harrison, 75, of Spiro passed away Jan. 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Hot Springs to the late Josh T. and Edith (Pearce) Harrison. He was a painter and a member of Lighthouse at the Crossroads Church in Spiro.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hattie Harrison; a brother, Tommy Harrison; and a grandchild, Jack Isaac Harrison.
He is survived by three sons Jack, Josh and Johnny Harrison, all of Spiro; two brothers, Will and Elmer Harrison, both of Spiro; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by Pastor Howard Jeffery will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Interment will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis, Tenn.
Pallbearers will be Will, Harry, Josh "Little T", Jimmy and Henry Josh Harrison and David Cooper.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 14, 2020
