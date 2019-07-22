|
|
Jack James
Jack "Pop" James, 91, of Mulberry died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Alma. He was born Jan. 10, 1928, in the Lone Elm community in Franklin County to Frank and Ruby Hunter James. He was a farmer and rancher. Jack began his farming career in 1950 and purchased his first property in 1960. Jack was married Nov. 25, 1952, to Freeda Chancellor James. Jack served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946-48 as an aircraft engine mechanic and welder. He served on the board of directors of the Federal Land Bank Association, multiple terms on the Crawford County Education Board, Clear Creek SWCD Board and ASCS Committee. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Hereford Association and Cattleman's Association and was the largest first generation registered Hereford breeder in Arkansas. He started out farming with one row behind a horse and ended up with an eight row-wide equipment. His family was named 1974 Crawford County Farm Family of the year. He was an avid turkey and deer hunter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Freeda James; his parents; five brothers, Claudia, Billy, Benham, Bob and D.C.; and three sisters, Pat Wilbanks, Louise Brant and Ruth Smalley.
Jack is survived by a son, Kent James and wife Lawanna of Mulberry; a daughter, Jana Frohlich and husband Phil of Tulsa; three grandsons, Brandon and Clayton James and Michael Frohlich; and three great-grandchildren, Kinley, Bronson and Kensington James.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Vine Prairie Baptist Church in Mulberry with Brothers Martin Jobe and Mike Lewis officiating. Burial will be at New Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Myron Kirksey, Kerry Bob King, Mark and John Woolsey, Johnny Crockett and Lonnie Jennings.
Honorary pallbearers are Dub Shankles, Lonnie Turner, Gordan McCain, Ronnie Adams, Joe Powell and Larry Fugett.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his caregiver Terri Halpin, hospice and all nurses and staff at Alma Health Care.
Published in Times Record on July 23, 2019