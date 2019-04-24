|
Jack Leonard
Jack Carrol Leonard was born on a farm southwest of Greenwood, in the Palestine community, on Jan. 9, 1922. He spent the last few years of his life on the same farm, surrounded by family, until his passing on April 23, 2019. Being a member of the "greatest generation," he joined the Army Air Corps and was part of the 15th Air Force and flew 51 missions based out of Italy on B-24 bombers. After World War II, he married Geneva Gilliam. They lived in Fort Smith and Jack retired from Dixie Cup after 31 years of service. They were faithful members of Trinity Baptist Church and later Grand Avenue Baptist Church, because serving their Lord, Jesus Christ, was the top priority in their lives.
Jack was preceded in death by his, mother and stepfather, Mattie Leonard Madsen and Carl Madsen; his first wife and the mother of his children, Geneva Gilliam Leonard; and his second wife, Jewel Hearn Leonard.
He is survived by his children, Steve (Donna) Leonard and Beverly (Dwain) Castleberry; four grandchildren, Steven (Brooke) Leonard, Cale (Melissa) Castleberry, Sara (Steve) Kindle and Kate (Jeff) Yancey. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Garvey, Martin, Luke and Eli Leonard, Cole and Casey Kindle, Madi and Bre Yancey and Aubrey and Ava Castleberry.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Ronnie Williamson will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. AR-10 Greenwood, with interment to follow at Gilliam Cemetery.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. Friday, until the service begins.
Pallbearers will be Steven Leonard, Cale Castleberry, Nathaniel Garvey, Martin Leonard, Luke Leonard, Eli Leonard and Cole Kindle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Ministry at Grand Avenue Baptist Church, Gideon's International or Gilliam Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Home Instead Care and especially Jan Kline for the loving care she provided that allowed Jack to remain by his family during his last years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019