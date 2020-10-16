1/1
Jack McCaleb
Jack McCaleb
Jack D. McCaleb, 84, a resident of Fort Smith, formerly of Scranton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Methodist Village Senior Care Center in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 28, 1936, in Anson, Texas, to Baker Erwin and Thelma Lyn (Womack) McCaleb.
Jack made a career of serving his country. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a chief warrant officer 3 after 22 years of service, with four tours in the Vietnam War. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and was an adoring granddad.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years, Helen Elizabeth (Hamilton) McCaleb; a brother, Charles McCaleb; and two sisters, Janet McCaleb and Lanell Payne.
Survivors include a son, Mark McCaleb and wife Andrea of Van Buren; a stepdaughter, Darlene Larsen and husband Dennis of Alpine, Calif.; a grandchild, Morgan McCaleb; a brother, Tom McCaleb of Norman, Okla.; and a sister, Janice Todd of Mesquite, Texas.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
