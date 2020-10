Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack McCaleb

Jack D. McCaleb, 84, of Fort Smith, formerly of Scranton, died Oct. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

Survivors include a son, Mark McCaleb; a stepdaughter, Darlene Larsen; a sister, Janice Todd; a brother, Tom McCaleb; and a grandchild.



