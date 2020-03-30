|
|
Jack Morgan
Jack Preston Morgan, 73, passed away March 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Detroit. Jack was a loving husband, proud father, adored Papa, admired big brother and beloved friend. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He relished trips on his Harley and spending time in Key West, Fla. Most of all, he enjoyed time with his family and friends, telling stories and making memories. He believed "life is an adventure" and lived his life to the fullest.
Jack was preceded in death by his father and mother, George Gallman and Mary "Beverly" Gallman; and his father-in-law, Kenneth Laningham.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Morgan; five children and stepchildren, Preston Morgan, Wendy Morgan Thompson (Greg Hunter), Bobby Morgan, Bart Jones (Shawnda) and Kendy Brown (Adam); 10 grandchildren, Erika Thompson, Daly Morgan, Piper Morgan, Jordan, Cameryn, Morgan, Kannon and Colton Jones and Noah and Kane Brown; two great-grandchildren Aiden and Kylen Morgan; a brother Pat Gallman (Taina); a sister, Beverly Decker (Chuck); his mother-in-law, Betty Laningham; a brother-in-law, Steve Laningham; two sisters-in-law, Kim Edwards and Carla Johnson (Jimmy); and his beloved Boston Terrier, Annie.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Private family funeral will be held Wednesday.
Memorials may be made in Jack's memory to Friends of NRA Foundation at www.friendsofnra.org; or Kitties and Kanines at www.kittiesandkanines.com; or Hope Chest, 717 N. Fourth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2020