Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Morgan


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Morgan Obituary
Jack Morgan
Jack Preston Morgan, 73, passed away March 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Detroit. Jack was a loving husband, proud father, adored Papa, admired big brother and beloved friend. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He relished trips on his Harley and spending time in Key West, Fla. Most of all, he enjoyed time with his family and friends, telling stories and making memories. He believed "life is an adventure" and lived his life to the fullest.
Jack was preceded in death by his father and mother, George Gallman and Mary "Beverly" Gallman; and his father-in-law, Kenneth Laningham.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Morgan; five children and stepchildren, Preston Morgan, Wendy Morgan Thompson (Greg Hunter), Bobby Morgan, Bart Jones (Shawnda) and Kendy Brown (Adam); 10 grandchildren, Erika Thompson, Daly Morgan, Piper Morgan, Jordan, Cameryn, Morgan, Kannon and Colton Jones and Noah and Kane Brown; two great-grandchildren Aiden and Kylen Morgan; a brother Pat Gallman (Taina); a sister, Beverly Decker (Chuck); his mother-in-law, Betty Laningham; a brother-in-law, Steve Laningham; two sisters-in-law, Kim Edwards and Carla Johnson (Jimmy); and his beloved Boston Terrier, Annie.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Private family funeral will be held Wednesday.
Memorials may be made in Jack's memory to Friends of NRA Foundation at www.friendsofnra.org; or Kitties and Kanines at www.kittiesandkanines.com; or Hope Chest, 717 N. Fourth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -