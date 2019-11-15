|
|
Jack Murphy
Jack David Murphy, 74, of Hartford passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at his home. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Louise Murphy.
He is survived by a daughter, Annette Murphy of Florida; a stepdaughter, Erika Elmore of Poteau; a stepson, Shawn Murphy of Florida; a brother, George Murphy of Hartford; a sister, Jean Stidham of Arizona; and several grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Hartford Memorial Park.
Viewing will be 1–6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 4–6 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 17, 2019