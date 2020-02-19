|
|
Jack Oehlschlager
Jack Oehlschlager, 82, of Poteau passed away Feb. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. Jack was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to William H. and Lucile (Kinkade) Oehlschlager. In 1950, he moved to Branch, where he graduated from County Line High School. He served two years in the U.S. Army. In 1968, he moved his family to Oklahoma, where he became a cattle rancher. He loved spending time with his friends, his children and grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Elva.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Ronnie Schornick of Allen, Texas; a son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Christy Oehlschlager of Lexington, Okla.; three grandchildren, Marie Schornick, David Oehlschlager and Susan Hayward and husband Braydon; two great-grandchildren, Orson Youmans and Jackson Oehlschlager; a sister, Mildred Stovall and husband Benny, of Bentonville; other relatives and loved ones; and many beloved friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau with the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Interment will be at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, Okla., under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church Youth Program, 109 S. Harper St., Poteau, OK 74953.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 20, 2020