Jack Toothaker
Jack Everett Toothaker, 84, of Van Buren passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a retired chief contact administer from Teledyne in Neosho, Mo., a past 33rd degree Grand Master of Masonic Lodge 247 in Neosho and of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Toothaker; his parents, Everett Emory and Edna Maude (Sallee) Toothaker; and two brothers, Allen Ray and Raymond Toothaker.
He is survived by a daughter, Katherine Sijan and husband Scott of Lakeville, Minn.; two sons, J. Keith Toothaker and wife Barbara of Van Buren and Les Alan Toothaker of Fort Smith; a brother, Ronnie Toothaker and wife Barbara of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Devin Sijan and wife Jenny, Kelsey Sijan, John and Michael Toothaker and Tracy Lemmetti and husband Christopher; and a great-grandchild, Landon Toothaker.
Graveside service with Masonic rites will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Gill Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020