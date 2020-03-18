|
Jack Toothaker
Jack Everett Toothaker, 84, of Van Buren died Monday, March 16, 2020, at a local hospital.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Gill Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by a daughter, Katherine Sijan of Lakeville, Minn.; two sons, Keith Toothaker of Van Buren and Les Toothaker of Fort Smith; a brother, Ronnie Toothaker of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2020