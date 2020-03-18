Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Gill Cemetery Arbor
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Toothaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Toothaker

Send Flowers
Jack Toothaker Obituary
Jack Toothaker
Jack Everett Toothaker, 84, of Van Buren died Monday, March 16, 2020, at a local hospital.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Gill Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by a daughter, Katherine Sijan of Lakeville, Minn.; two sons, Keith Toothaker of Van Buren and Les Toothaker of Fort Smith; a brother, Ronnie Toothaker of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -