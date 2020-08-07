Jackelyn Sheehan

Jackelyn Joean Sheehan passed from this world on Aug. 5, 2020. She was born Oct. 28, 1958, in Scottsbluff, Neb. Jacke was a talented artist and a passionate music lover who embraced life fully and unreservedly. She was a Christian and loved the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Jones; a nephew, Dylan Flatte; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jacke is survived by two sons, Joshua Barling of Lynchburg, Va., and Jonathan Sheehan of Fayetteville; her mother, Betty Jones; two sisters, Jodee Flatte of Fort Smith and Michelle Bedard and husband Arlen of Fallbrook, Calif.; a niece, Hailey Wilkinson and husband Daniel; two nephews, Logan Flatte of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Noah Bedard of Fallbrook, Calif.; and her companion and best friend, David Glenn.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4811 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



