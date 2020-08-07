1/1
Jackelyn Sheehan
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackelyn Sheehan
Jackelyn Joean Sheehan passed from this world on Aug. 5, 2020. She was born Oct. 28, 1958, in Scottsbluff, Neb. Jacke was a talented artist and a passionate music lover who embraced life fully and unreservedly. She was a Christian and loved the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Jones; a nephew, Dylan Flatte; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jacke is survived by two sons, Joshua Barling of Lynchburg, Va., and Jonathan Sheehan of Fayetteville; her mother, Betty Jones; two sisters, Jodee Flatte of Fort Smith and Michelle Bedard and husband Arlen of Fallbrook, Calif.; a niece, Hailey Wilkinson and husband Daniel; two nephews, Logan Flatte of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Noah Bedard of Fallbrook, Calif.; and her companion and best friend, David Glenn.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4811 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved