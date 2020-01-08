Home

Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
Jackie Briley


1943 - 2020
Jackie Briley Obituary
Jackie Briley
Retired Col. Jackie Wayne Briley (U.S. Army) succumbed to complications from cancer on Jan. 6, 2020, at his home in Pinehurst, N.C. He was 76 years old. Jack fought a very noble battle with oral cancer and several related complications during the last 13 months.
Jack was a graduate of Spiro High School and the University of Arkansas. He later went on to physical therapy school at Baylor University and served over 30 years in the U.S. Army, culminating his service as the chief of physical therapy at Womack Army Hospital in Fort Bragg, N.C. After retirement from the U.S. Army, Jack worked as a contractor for Womack Army Hospital and later as a physical therapist for FirstHealth in Pinehurst. As a young captain, Jack served in a burn unit at Camp Zama, Japan, and made several trips into combat zones taking care of wounded military personnel. He later served at the Pentagon, Fort Lewis, Fort Belvoir, Walter Reed Army Hospital, Fort Bliss, Fort Knox and Fort Bragg.
Jack was an avid golfer and one of his greatest joys was playing golf with friends in the Pinehurst area as well as on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He stayed in contact with many of his friends and colleagues that he met while in the Army. He also enjoyed snow skiing and golfing trips.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack Briley of Spiro; his mother, Gelene Pritchard Altman of Van Buren; and his brother, Mike Briley of Fort Smith, who passed away just 10 days before Jack.
He leaves two brothers, John Etter and wife Janice of Fort Smith and retired Col. Pat Briley and wife Stacy of Rogers; a sister-in-law, Dana Briley of Fort Smith; and eight nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, S.C.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020
