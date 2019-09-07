|
|
Jackie Corley
Jackie Hobbs Corley entered this life Jan. 2, 1939, in Van Buren. She departed this life Sept. 3, 2019. in Fort Smith. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. Jackie attended school in Van Buren and Westark College, now the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. She was a member of the Professional Women's Breakfast Club, president of Optimist International, sponsor of the Junior Achievement Program and a member of the Jaycee-ettes. Jackie helped form Friends of the Arts for the Art Center and was a member of the Old Fort Museum and Heritage Foundation. Jackie was employed as a histology technician at Sparks Hospital. After working at the hospital she was a public relations person for the United Blood Services until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Rubie Hobbs; two sisters, Patsy Hobbs Lockaby and Norma Hobbs Distler; and a stepson, Chris Corley.
She is survived by her husband, Carl D. Corley of the home; a daughter, Elizabeth Bryant and her children Colton and Mason Elizabeth Agee of Portland, Ore.; a stepson, Carl "Chip" D. Corley and his son Hunter Corley of Fort Smith; a special daughter-in-law, Jane Corley and her children Jackman, Harris and Bliss Corley of Little Rock; a stepdaughter, Deborah Corley and her children Conrad, Nora, Emma and Garrett of Annapolis, Md.; and her special caregivers, Judy Rios and Michelle Baker.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kitties & Kanines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or the .
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019