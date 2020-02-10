|
Jackie DuPree
Jackie Bell DuPree, of Booneville, passed from this life on Feb. 8, 2020. God decided that He needed another saint in heaven with Him. During her life on Earth, Jackie Bell DuPree touched countless lives. God knew she had accomplished her work here. She had used her god-given gifts and talents for His glory. He called her home.
Jackie Bell DuPree was born in Alma on Aug. 6, 1932, to Jesse Allen Bell and Johnnye Rogers Bell. Jackie attended Fort Smith High School, where she was a cheerleader, the homecoming queen and a running back on a full-pads girls football team, among her many extracurricular activities. Upon graduation she attended Hendrix College, where she was also active in numerous extracurricular activities and where she met and later married her soulmate, Tom. She graduated with a degree in education and taught first grade while Tom continued his education.
Jackie was a member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville for over 60 years. She was active in every aspect of the church serving on committees, as a delegate to conference and a representative to the Confessing Movement. She was also a Sunday school teacher for many years with a deep love for her students. She was a proud member of the "Nifty Fifties," as well as PEO and in numerous civic organizations.
Jackie's greatest passions in life were her faith, her family and serving others. Her life was filled with love and grace. Her devotion to God, her family and everyone who knew her was evidenced throughout her life by her immeasurable acts of kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years and the love of her life, Dr. Tom H. DuPree.
She is survived by three children, Debbie DuPree Strom and husband John, Thomas "Tad" Allen DuPree and wife Cindy and J. Brian DuPree and wife Natalie. She is also survived by six grandsons who were the lights of her life, Noah Strom, Jeremiah, James and Joshua DuPree, Kass DuPree and Rane Wilkins. Jackie was a proud great-grandmother of two great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Carolan Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. First United Methodist Church, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. All who wish to attend either or both services are invited.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Noah Strom, Jeremiah, James and Joshua DuPree, Kyle Arnold and Jesse Martine.
Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Coffman, Don Dunn, H.B. Griffey, Norman Carter, Billy Bob Cauthron, Milburn Brewster, Don Loveless and all of her Sunday school students.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2020