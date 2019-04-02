|
Jackie Hathcox
Jackie Lee Hathcox , 65, of Vian died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Vian.
Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service, Inc.
She is survived by her partner, Tammy Fields; two daughters, Kendall Gomez-Johnson of Pink, Okla., and Amy Hathcox of Vian; four sons, Gregory Freijo of California, Doyle Reece of Benton, Cody Wayne Reece of Arkansas and Danny Meadows of Bullhead City, Ariz.; three sisters, Beverly Sanchez and Shirley Bean, both of California, and Leona Beja of Illinois; a brother, Frank Worsteine of California; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019
