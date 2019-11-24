|
Jackie Slankard
Jackie Slankard, 71, of Huntington passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home. He was a retired assembly line worker from Trane and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Ruth Slankard; and a sister, Debra Slankard.
He is survived by two sons, David Slankard of Hollywood, Calif., and Scott Slankard and wife Alissa of San Diego; a sister, Janice Chapman and husband Chuck of Huntington; two grandchildren, Xander and Elle Slankard; his nieces and nephews, Jason Chapman and wife Amy, Christy Thompson and husband Jason and Julie Howard and husband Jason; and his great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Jason Chapman, Jason Thompson, Jason Howard, Corey Goff, Lynn Johnson Jr., Jerry Carter and members of the Coffee Club at Joyce's Diner.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 25, 2019