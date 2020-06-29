Jackie Swaim
1939 - 2020
Elbert "Jackie" Jackson Swaim, 80, of Van Buren died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Private funeral service will be at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; six daughters, Pam Gregory, Jacqueline Brown, Susan Liggett, Kimberly Cantrell, Marty Goins and Lisa Laney; two sons, Steve Swaim and Jerry Bledsoe; a sister, Glenda Jones; four brothers, Charlie, Robert, Jerry and Earl Swaim; 19 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
