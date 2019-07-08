|
Jackson Efurd
Jackson "Connie" Conway Efurd, 80, of Huntington passed away July 6, 2019. He was born Jan. 14, 1939, in Clarksville to the late Jack J. and Beulah Mae (Conway) Efurd. Connie was a member of Dayton Baptist Church, a dairy farmer for 30 years and a poultry grower for Tyson Foods for 20 years.
Connie is survived by two sons, Darren Efurd of Huntington and Shawn Efurd and wife Audra of Huntington; one grandchild, Malaki Efurd; one brother, Ronnie Kaye Efurd and wife Arlene of Beggs, Okla.; his friend, Jan Wennberg; and several nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn Efurd; and one brother, Billy Neal Efurd.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Coop Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Holman, Marcus Franzen, Roy Cates, Darrell Hood, Lewis Ferguson, Andy Martin, Bob Presson and Andy Moreton.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on July 9, 2019