Jackson Luu

Jackson Michael Luu, 41, of Fort Smith passed away June 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 20, 1978, to Hai Luu and Penny Bowen.

He is survived by a son, Jackson Luu Jr.; his father, Hai Luu; his mother and stepfather, Penny Bowen and Dimingo Aguilar; four brothers, Jason Bowen, Angel Aquilar, Abel Aguilar and Jesse Aguilar; and three sisters, Adriannie Bowen, Jessica Aguilar and Angelica Lopez.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



