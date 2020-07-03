Jackson Luu
Jackson Michael Luu, 41, of Fort Smith passed away June 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 20, 1978, to Hai Luu and Penny Bowen.
He is survived by a son, Jackson Luu Jr.; his father, Hai Luu; his mother and stepfather, Penny Bowen and Dimingo Aguilar; four brothers, Jason Bowen, Angel Aquilar, Abel Aguilar and Jesse Aguilar; and three sisters, Adriannie Bowen, Jessica Aguilar and Angelica Lopez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.