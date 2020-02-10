|
|
Jacky Templeton
Jacky Dale Templeton, 65, of Van Buren passed away Feb. 8, 2020. She was born April 7, 1954, in Fort Chaffee.
She is survived by two sons, Wayne Templeton and wife Penni of Van Buren and Douglas Templeton and wife Charity of Cedarville; three sisters, Joyce Miller of Cedarville, Jeanna Martin and husband Frank of Alma and Jennifer Prescott and husband Gene of Conway; three brothers, Jimmy Bishop and wife Becky of Van Buren, John Bishop and wife Joni of Roland and Joey Bishop and wife Loreta of Texas; four grandchildren, Madalyn, Conner, Gracie and Benjamin Templeton; and a sister-in-law, Judy Templeton of Tulsa.
Visitation only will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2020