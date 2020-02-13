|
|
|
Jacky Templeton
Jacky Dale Templeton, 65, of Van Buren died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two sons, Wayne Templeton of Van Buren and Douglas Templeton of Cedarville; three sisters, Joyce Miller of Cedarville, Jeanna Martin of Alma and Jennifer Prescott of Conway; three brothers, Jimmy Bishop of Van Buren, John Bishop of Roland and Joey Bishop of Texas; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2020