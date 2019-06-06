Home

Jaclyn Lee Fisk, 37, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born in Albany, N.Y. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kimberly Coonradt.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Fisk; her five children, Kobe, Jenna, Jaclyn and Jolie Evans and Esmae Fisk, all of the home; maternal grandparents, Rosalyn and Thomas Kowalski of Albany; stepfather, Scott Coonradt of East Greenbush, N.Y.; brother, Zachary Coonradt of East Greenbush; grandmother-in-law, Lynn Trice of California; and aunt, Rosalyn Santella of Hewitt, N.J.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019
