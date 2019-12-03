Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
2002 - 2019
Jacob Prince Phavixay, 17, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 19, 2019, in Little Rock. He was born May 28, 2002, in Fort Smith. He was a senior at Northside High School.
He is survived by his mother, Nikki Phavixay of Fort Smith; two sisters, Serina Mann and husband Jay of Nashville, Tenn., and Marina Phavixay and boyfriend Donald Cook of Fort Smith; a brother, Allen Phavixay of Fort Smith; his grandmother, Aed Vorabouth of Fort Smith; and two nephews Daiko Roberts and Noah Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Pallbearers will be Donald, Jay, Uncle Leit, Allen, Luke and Robert.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 5, 2019
