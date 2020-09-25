Jacqueline Risley

Jacqueline Adolphine (Mortimore) Risley, 65, of Blackgum died Sept. 24, 2020, in Tahlequah, Okla.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her husband, Dean; a son, Dean Risley Jr.; three sisters, Louise and Odette Coole and Monique Marriott; two brothers, Derrick and Joffrè Mortimore; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store